Jharkhand polls: Will bid adieu to Hemant Soren and company on Nov 23, says Shah

Giridih (Jharkhand), Nov 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and asserted that the BJP would bid farewell to "Soren and company" on November 23.

Advertisment

Shah made these remarks ahead of the counting of votes scheduled for November 23, following the second phase of elections in Jharkhand on November 20.

"Hemant Soren’s government is patronising infiltration in Jharkhand, but I promise you that every infiltrator will be deported," Shah said at a rally in Dumri in Giridih district.

"They are indulging in multiple marriages with our tribal daughters and grabbing their land. We will ensure that the land is returned and will bring legislation for this," he added.

Advertisment

Shah further criticised Soren’s administration, accusing it of corruption and the embezzlement of funds.

"Hemant Soren and his company have indulged in corruption and looted public funds, but they will be sent off on November 23," Shah said.

Shah added that Soren's desperation for power led him to align with the RJD-Congress alliance, which, he claimed, opposed the creation of Jharkhand.

Advertisment

The Home Minister promised that once the BJP was voted to power, they would set up a large number of industries in the state, ensuring that no youth would need to migrate elsewhere in search of employment. "We will create so many industries that no youth will have to leave Jharkhand for work," he said.

Shah asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India had been freed from the menace of terrorism. He reaffirmed that Kashmir was an integral part of India and that no one would be allowed to restore Article 370.

Additionally, Shah accused the Congress of attempting to scrap reservations for OBCs. "We won’t allow even Rahul Baba’s fourth generation to hand over OBC reservations to Muslims." In another rally in Giridih town, he took a swipe at Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisment

Shah alleged that Sonia Gandhi tried to launch her son 20 times, and her "Rahul plane" was going to crash on the 21st attempt in Jharkhand.

"Soniaji is fond of launching her son. She tried to launch the 'Rahul plane' 20 times but it failed to land. It crashed 20 times. It is going to crash the 21st time at Deoghar airport," he said.

Shah also accused the waqf board of grabbing farmlands.

Advertisment

"This waqf board is in the habit of grabbing land. In Karnataka, they have devoured assets of entire villages, 500-year-old temples. They have grabbed farmlands. Tell me whether changes are required in the waqf boards or not. Hemant babu and Rahul Gandhi oppose it, let them oppose it. BJP will pass a bill in Parliament for amendment to the Waqf Board Act and no one can stop it," he said.

Shah alleged that the ruling JMM-led coalition has turned infiltrators into its "vote banks", and announced to "wipe out Naxalism and infiltration from Jharkhand." "The JMM-led alliance has been shown the exit door in the first phase. Results are out -- BJP is going to form govt in Jharkhand," he claimed.

Shah said that while Jharkhand powers the nation with coal, the people of the state have remained poor.

Advertisment

He claimed that if the BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, it will make it the most prosperous state in the country in five years.

"Each paisa looted by JMM-Congress leaders will be returned to the treasury," he added.

Shah said mineral-based industries would be set up in Jharkhand, and such an environment would be created that no one has to migrate from the state for work.

Advertisment

Accusing Soren and JMM-led coalition leaders of plundering Jharkhand's rich mineral and other resources, Shah alleged they have also devoured Rs 3.90 lakh-crore sent by the Centre for the state's poor.

"The countdown for Hemant Soren government has begun in Jharkhand. We will prevent Hemant Soren from distributing people's looted money among corrupt leaders. Each and every paisa looted from people will be returned to the state's treasury," Shah said addressing another rally in Gandey.

He alleged that tribal, OBC population is dwindling in Jharkhand due to infiltration under Hemant Soren's nose.

"The population of tribals, OBCs is dwindling in Jharkhand due to rampant infiltration but Kalpana Soren seeks vote bank from them," Shah alleged.

Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is the JMM legislator from Gandey.

He also attacked Rahul Gandhi saying he "failed" to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya so far despite BJP restoring 'Ram Lala' in the temple after residing in a tent for 500 years. PTI NAM/SAN SOM RG MNB