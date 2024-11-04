Jharkhand polls: Yogi Adityanath to address rally in Jamshedpur on Tuesday

Jamshedpur, Nov 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Jamshedpur city on Tuesday in support of NDA candidates contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, a senior BJP leader said.

Adityanath will mobilise support for NDA candidates, including BJP's Purnima Sahu who is contesting from Jamshedpur East, former state minister Saryu Roy of JD(U) who is in the fray from Jamshedpur West and BJP's Meera Munda from Potka seat.

Sahu is the daughter-in-law of Odisha Governor and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, while Munda is the wife of former Union minister and ex-CM Arjun Munda.

State BJP spokesperson Amarpreet Singh Kale said Adityanath's visit will ensure the BJP's victory in not only Jamshedpur but also in all the 14 assembly seats in the Kolhan region, comprised of East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts.

Adityanath will highlight BJP's commitment to the development of Jharkhand and also outline the country's progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Kale said.

Besides, he will also highlight the implementation of people-oriented welfare schemes, job opportunities and women safety in BJP-ruled states, Kale added. PTI BS ACD