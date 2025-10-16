Jharkhand: Portion of school building submerged in Ganga river due to erosion

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Oct 16 (PTI) Two classrooms of a school in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district were submerged in the Ganga river on Thursday due to the post-flood erosion, an official said.

The portion of the single-storey school building at Taimur Tola in Palashgachi panchayat was submerged in the river due to soil erosion, Udhwa Block Development Officer (BDO) Jayant Kumar Tiwary said.

The upgraded middle school building was constructed in the 'Diyara' area, he said.

'Diyara' is a local term for land located in the flood plain of a river and is formed by sediment deposition.

"There was anticipation of the threat due to erosion as the river had changed its course. The school authorities had removed essential materials from the premises, and for the last few days, students were not allowed to go in that portion of the school building," the official added.

The local administration assured that the academic programme of the nearly 186 students would not be disturbed due to the submergence of the two classrooms.

"Students have been shifted to safer classrooms on the same premises, and we may also construct tin-roofed structures for them to study as per government provision in such 'Diyara' areas," Tiwary said. PTI ANB BDC