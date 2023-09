Chaibasa, Sept 19 (PTI) A powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, police said.

The IED weighing 8 kg was found during an anti-Naxal operation at a forest near Rabuahatu village in Goilkera police station area, they said.

A bomb disposal squad defused the explosive. An iron rod and two spike holes planted in an unpaved road in the area were also recovered, they said. PTI BS SOM