Jharkhand: Prisoner strangulates guard with saline pipe, escapes from hospital

Hazaribag, Aug 12 (PTI) A prisoner serving a sentence of life imprisonment escaped on Monday from a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, after allegedly murdering the guard, police said.

The incident happened at the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district where the accused was undergoing treatment for his right leg, they said.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Singh said Shahid Ansari was undergoing treatment in the prisoners' ward of the hospital.

Havaldar Chouhan Hembram, who hailed from Bengabad in Giridih district, fell asleep when Ansari hit him with a rod and then strangulated him to death with a saline pipe.

"He managed to escape after committing the crime," the SP said.

A case was registered at the Hazaribag Sadar police station, he said.

"We have alerted the police stations in Dhanbad, Hazaribag and Giridih districts. Raids are being conducted to nab him," he added.

Ansari was convicted in 2019 in connection with a murder and two rape cases. PTI CORR SAN SOM