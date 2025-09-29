Jharkhand: Private firm employee found dead in house

Koderma, (Jharkhand) Sep 29 (PTI) The body of a 34-year-old assistant manager at a private firm was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house in Jharkhand's Koderma district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday evening in Naresnagar in Tilaiya police station area.

The deceased was identified as Vishwa Ranjan Das, a resident of Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

"Das is suspected to have hanged himself from the ceiling fan of the house. During preliminary investigation, it was found that the deceased was troubled by family disputes.

"However, police are conducting a thorough probe into all other aspects as well. The body was sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination," Tilaiya police station officer-in-charge Vinay Kumar said.

The deceased's family has been informed of the incident and they are expected to arrive in Koderma on Monday night.

Police have registered a case and initiated further proceedings, he added.