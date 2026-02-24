Jharkhand: Probe underway into factors, including inclement weather, in air-ambulance crash

Ranchi, Feb 24 (PTI) A probe is underway to ascertain the main factors, including inclement weather, behind the crash of an air ambulance, which claimed seven lives, at Simaria in Jharkhand's Chatra district, an official said on Tuesday.

Ranchi Airport Director Vinod Kumar said inclement weather could be a reason behind the crash, though the exact cause could only be ascertained after a detailed probe, which is underway.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) claimed to have issued a warning of lightning strikes and thunderstorms in the state's central and northwest region for Monday evening.

"As per our forecast, the central and northwest region, including Hazaribag, Koderma and Bokaro, witnessed lightning strikes and thunderstorms. We do not know the actual cause of the aircraft crash but there was a weather warning for that region," Ranchi Meteorological Centre head Baburaj P P said.

The airport director said there was no weather warning for Ranchi when the aircraft took off from Birsa Munda Airport at 7.11 pm.

"Every condition, including weather, is observed while giving permission to fly. The weather condition in Ranchi was good back then," Kumar told PTI.

"Later, a weather warning was issued for Ranchi around 8 pm but the aircraft had taken off by then and left our jurisdiction," he said.

Kumar said they had handed over the control of the aircraft to the department concerned in Kolkata.

"The aircraft was visible in their radar but it went missing around 7.30 pm," he said.

The Beechcraft C90 air ambulance, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, was en route to Delhi from Ranchi when it crashed on Monday evening in the Simaria block, located deep inside a forest, killing all seven onboard, including two pilots.

Chatra Deputy Commissioner (DC) Keerthishree G said the aircraft crash was likely caused by a thunderstorm.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said he held a high-level review meeting with the Chatra DC, superintendent of police and civil surgeon regarding the accident.

"At first glance, the case appears to be related to aviation safety compliance, Standard Flight Operation Procedures (SOP), and airworthiness certification. A team of experts is reaching the incident site.

"The black box (flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder) will be recovered, followed by technical failure analysis, examination of adverse weather conditions, review of air traffic control (ATC) communication logs, as well as forensic investigation of maintenance records and service history," he said. PTI SAN SAN ACD