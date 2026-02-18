Jharkhand progressing on principle of growth in harmony with nature: Governor

Ranchi, Feb 18 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said the state was progressing on the principle of "growth in harmony with nature".

In his address to the state assembly on the first day of the budget session, Gangwar said the Jharkhand government has set up a system to ensure holistic development, peace and well-being of every citizen.

The government has "adopted a zero-tolerance policy and established a crime-free and fear-free environment" in the state, he said.

"Action is being taken continuously against the disruptive forces and extremists. In 2025, as many as 1,413 cases related to cyber crimes were lodged, and 1,268 people were arrested," the governor said.

Gangwar asserted that the state was progressing in "the direction of investment, innovation and inclusive development".

The state, for the first time, participated in the World Economic Forum in Davos and presented Jharkhand's investment-friendly policies, good governance and continuous development commitments.

"Jharkhand's participation on the global platform was not merely a formality; it was an important and meaningful effort to present the state's development model based on the principle of growth in harmony with nature," he added.

The government's Davos and UK visit helped generate investment proposals worth around Rs 1.27 crore, he added.

Gangwar said the government has been working for the development of rural Jharkhand by improving roads, electricity, water, housing and toilets.

The budget session of the Jharkhand assembly, which started on Wednesday, will continue till March 19.

Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato addressed the House and said there would be 17 working days during the session, and the budget for the 2026-27 fiscal would be tabled on February 24. PTI SAN BDC