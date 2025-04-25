Jharkhand promises investor-friendly policies to Spanish firms

Ranchi, Apr 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is on an official visit to Spain, has promised investor-friendly policies to Spanish firms for collaboration in mining, industry and energy sectors.

Soren, who is leading a delegation from the state, met representatives from top Spanish companies, "promising investment policies and opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration," officials said on Friday.

"Sector-specific insights were also shared on Jharkhand's industrial power, rich mining sector and clean energy potential", according to the CM's office.

Soren and his team held one-on-one meetings with representatives from the Spanish Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise, Spanish Chamber of Commerce and the Spain India Council Foundation to explore avenues for deeper economic collaboration and strategic partnerships.

The delegation led by Soren also visited Fira de Barcelona's two ongoing development projects.

"During the visit, Fira de Barcelona's officials presented detailed insights into the ongoing projects and handed over a Letter of Intent to the delegation expressing interest in developing a mega convention and trade exhibition centre in Ranchi. The proposed centre aims to host world-class trade fairs, international congresses and advanced audio-visual (AV) system-enabled events, enhancing Jharkhand's presence on the global exhibition and conference map," the CMO said.

Earlier, as part of the visit to Sweden and Spain, the state government received a proposal from RCD Espanyol Football Club to sign a memorandum of understanding for collaboration in sports development, specifically for the training of coaches from Jharkhand.

In addition, a proposal has been received from Tesla Group to set up a gigafactory in Jharkhand focused on the assembly of commercial and industrial battery storage products.

"The chief minister held a meeting with Dusan Lichardus, CEO and co-founder of Tesla Group AS (Czechoslovakia). During the meeting, Lichardus proposed to establish a gigafactory in Jharkhand focused on the assembly of commercial and industrial battery storage products.

"The project would be similar to the company's recently set-up facility in Braila, Romania, aimed at enhancing renewable energy storage infrastructure," a statement added.

The delegation also interacted with Indian-origin business leaders and experts in Barcelona across various fields such as startup mentorship, clean energy, environmental sustainability, supply chain, bio-pharmaceuticals, cricket franchise ownership, and medtech.

"Come, invest and grow. Jharkhand is ready for business," the CM said in an appeal to potential investors.

Members of the delegation discussed strategies to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and startup growth in Jharkhand.

The chief minister urged investors to visit the state and explore investment opportunities.

The delegation stressed the importance of strengthening the state's branding among Spanish companies.

It was suggested that a sustained promotional campaign, focused on Investment, Tourism, and Trade, could position India — and Jharkhand in particular — as a key destination for Spanish companies.

Soren promised the foreign delegation that the Jharkhand government would maintain continuous engagement with Spanish companies through regular meetings. PTI NAM MNB