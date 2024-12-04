Jharkhand: Punjab Regimental Centre inducts 438 Agniveers

Ramgarh (Jharkhand ), Dec 4 (PTI) The Punjab Regimental Centre in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh town on Wednesday inducted 438 Agniveers at a colorful passing-out parade, an official statement said.

Advertisment

They successfully completed the 31-week physical training and mental conditioning, it said.

The Agniveers marched to the tunes of the military band in presence of army officials, their families and parents in the Kilahari Drill Square, an official said.

Brigadier Sanjay Chandra Kandpal, Commandant, Punjab Regimental Centre in Ramgarh, congratulated the Agniveers, and expressed confidence that they would serve the nation with patriotism. PTI CORR BS RBT