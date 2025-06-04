Jharkhand: Punjab Regimental Centre inducts 622 Agniveers

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jun 4 (PTI) The Punjab Regimental Centre (PRC) in Jharkhand's Ramgarh town on Wednesday inducted 622 Agniveers in a colourful passing-out parade, an official statement said.

Punjab Regiment, one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army, inducted the Agniveers after they successfully completed the 31-week physical training and mental conditioning, it said.

Brigadier Sajesh Babu PG, commandant, Punjab Regimental Centre, congratulated the Agniveers and lauded the trainers who imparted stringent training to recruits.

Agniveers earlier took oath and vowed to uphold national security, honour of uniform and the richest tradition of the Indian Army at all times. PTI CORR NAM ACD