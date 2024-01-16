Jharkhand: Qualifying age for pension for women to be reduced to 50 years

Ranchi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Jharkhand government has decided to reduce the qualifying age for pension for women to 50 years from the existing 60 years, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Women, Child Development and Social Security Department Secretary Kripa Nand Jha said a proposal in this regard is in an advanced stage of discussions.

Under the proposal, the qualifying age for pension for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and women will be 50 years.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on December 29 announced that tribals and dalits in the state will be eligible for pension benefits upon attaining the age of 50 years, instead of the earlier limit of 60 years.

Advertisment

“We hope to get the cabinet nod on the proposal in the next meeting,” Jha told reporters.

After its implementation, an additional 18 lakh beneficiaries would be added to the pension scheme in Jharkhand, he said.

Jha said a total of 35.68 lakh beneficiaries are availing pension benefits in the state.

The number of pensioners increased by 82 per cent over the past four years, he claimed. PTI SAN RBT