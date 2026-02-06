Jharkhand: Railway staff felicitated for preventing possible accident of Vande Bharat Express

Jamshedpur, Feb 6 (PTI) The South Eastern Railway on Friday feliciated an employee for his alertness and prompt action that helped prevent a possible accident of the Howrah-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express.

While the train was passing through the Sonua–Tunia section of SER's Chakradhar division in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Thursday, pointsman Rajen Kachhap noticed smoke emanating from a coach because of a hot axle, a railway statement said.

Immediately, a coordinated action was taken by the on-duty staff and the divisional control and the train was stopped at Tunia station and the hot axle fire was extinguished, the statement added.

In recognition of exemplary alertness and devotion to duty, Kachhap was felicitated by the divisional railway manager of Chakradharpur division Tarun Huria for his outstanding contribution in ensuring passenger safety.

Huria also lauded the coordinated efforts of all on-duty railway staff involved in handling the situation efficiently. PTI BS MNB