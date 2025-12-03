Jharkhand Raj Bhavan renamed Lok Bhavan under new national directive

Ranchi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Raj Bhavan in Jharkhand, spread across 62 acres in state capital Ranchi, was officially renamed Lok Bhavan on Wednesday, as part of a nationwide initiative to shed colonial-era titles.

The change comes in the wake of instructions from the home ministry on renaming Raj Bhavans across the country as Lok Bhavan and Raj Niwas as Lok Niwas.

A notification issued by the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan said it was renamed Lok Bhavan following the ministry's communication in this regard and approval from Governor Sanosh Kumar Gangwar.

Situated in the heart of Ranchi, the main Raj Bhavan complex spans across 52 acres and the Audrey House occupies 10 acres.

Construction of the Raj Bhavan began in 1930 and was completed in March 1931 at an estimated cost of Rs 7 lakh. PTI NAM RBT