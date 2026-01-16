Jharkhand: RDX not used in Hazaribag blast that killed 3, say police

Hazaribag, Jan 16 (PTI) Police ruled out the use of RDX in the Hazaribag blast, in which three people were killed, as they work to determine the exact nature of the explosive and the motive behind the incident.

The bomb disposal squad of the Jharkhand Jaguar inspected the blast site in the Bara Bazar area of Habibi Nagar and collected samples to determine what kind of explosive had been used, police said.

The blast occurred around 4 pm on Wednesday when the victims were cleaning bushes on an empty plot. Two persons were killed on the spot, while a third succumbed to injuries during treatment at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Anjan said, "On Thursday, the bomb disposal squad visited the blast site and conducted a thorough investigation to identify the type of explosive used, but they could not immediately reach a conclusion. However, it was definitely not RDX." SDPO (Headquarters) Amit Kumar Anand said the bomb disposal team recovered some metal fragments from the site and sent those to Ranchi for detailed investigation.

"After thorough analysis, they will submit a report, confirming the nature of the explosive," he said.

The bodies of the three victims, Saddam, his wife Nanhi Parveen and one Rashida Parveen, were buried on Friday, and financial assistance was provided to the families of the deceased by the administration, he added.

Kumar said no arrests or detention has been made so far in connection with the blast.