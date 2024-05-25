Jharkhand records around 63 pc voter turnout, polling peaceful: Official

Ranchi, May 25 (PTI) Polling was held peacefully in four Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand on Saturday with a voter turnout of 62.74 per cent, officials said.

Advertisment

Voting commenced at 7 am in Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi and Jamshedpur constituencies. It was peaceful in all the four constituencies, officials said.

"A voter turnout of 62.74 per cent was recorded in Jharkhand today. Jamshedpur registered the highest polling at 66.79 per cent, followed by Giridih (66.14 per cent), Ranchi (60.10 per cent) and Dhanbad (59.20 per cent)," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said.

He said in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Giridih had registered 67.12 per cent voter turnout, Dhanbad 60.47 per cent, Ranchi 64.49 per cent and Jamshedpur 67.19 per cent.

Advertisment

The turnout is being updated and it is likely to increase further, he said.

"The voting remained peaceful across four Lok Sabha constituencies, excluding some cases of MCC (model code of conduct) violations. Three FIRs have been filed for violation of MCC," Kumar said.

The CEO said that an unfortunate incident took place in Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat where a polling staff member died.

Advertisment

"The staff identified as Jaan Manjhi, who was deployed at Ghorabandha under Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat, complained of uneasiness. He was immediately taken to Tata Main Hospital but he died in the course of treatment," Kumar said.

Jharkhand police spokesperson and IG Operations, Amol V Homkar said no untoward incident was reported from any place and a very good voting took place even in the Maoist-hit pockets such as Parasnath Hills and Pirtand in Giridih and Jhumra and Luguburu in Bokaro.

Homkar said as many as 764 polling booths fell under Maoist-affected category.

Advertisment

"Today, I exercised my right to vote at Shri Krishna Institute of Public Administration, Ranchi. I urge all voters to exercise their right to vote. Ensure your participation in this great festival of democracy," Governor C P Radhakrishnan said in a post on X.

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni cast his vote at a booth in JVM Shyamli School in Ranchi.

Dhoni, accompanied by his wife Sakshi, his father Pan Singh and mother Devaki Devi, reached JVM Shyamli, where he did his schooling, around noon.

Advertisment

Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren posted on X, "Today, I exercised my right to vote by participating in this great festival of elections for the massive victory of justice over injustice. An appeal to all of you is to reach your polling booth in large numbers and exercise your right to vote to protect democracy and the Constitution. If Hemant is there then there is courage! Jharkhand will not bow down! INDIA will not stop!" Tata Steel Managing Director T V Narendran exercised his franchise at a booth in Jamshedpur.

Odisha Governor and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das too cast his vote in Jamshedpur and said this election will take the country to newer heights.

Twenty-seven candidates are in the fray from Ranchi, 25 each from Dhanbad and Jamshedpur, and 16 from Giridih.

Advertisment

Around 82.16 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in these four constituencies, with Dhanbad having the highest number of electors at 22.85 lakh, and Giridih having the lowest at 18.64 lakh.

The CEO said all 8,963 booths were being closely monitored. Of these, 186 are being managed by women and 22 by youth.

Additionally, there are 15 unique booths, showcasing the specialties of the respective areas.

About 36,000 poll personnel have been deployed in this phase, Kumar said.

In the Ranchi Lok Sabha seat, Congress' Yashaswini Sahay, daughter of former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay, is contesting against BJP MP Sanjay Seth. Dhanbad is witnessing a fight between BJP's Baghmara MLA Dulu Mahato and Congress' Anupama Singh, the wife of the party's Bermo legislator Kumar Jaimangal.

In Jamshedpur, BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato has been pitted against JMM's Baharagora MLA Samir Mohanty.

In Giridih, AJSU Party's Chandra Prakash Chaudhary is up against JMM's Tundi MLA Mathura Mahato. A student leader, Jairam Mahato, has added a twist to the contest by challenging candidates of both the INDIA bloc and the NDA. PTI NAM/SAN RG