Jharkhand: Recruitment process of 26,000 school teachers to start soon

Ranchi, Jul 14 (PTI) The process of recruiting around 26,000 assistant teachers in Jharkhand government schools will be initiated soon, an official said on Friday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while reviewing the department of school education and literacy, asked the officials to expedite the recruitment process in primary, middle and plus-2 schools so that the institutes could function smoothly.

Education department secretary K Ravi Kumar informed the chief minister that the notification for recruitment of headmasters, teachers and lab assistants in plus-2 schools has been issued.

“The process of recruiting teachers and lab assistants in middle, model and other category schools is underway. Besides, the process to fill posts of 26,000 assistant teachers will soon be initiated,” he said.

The CM directed the officials to ensure setting up of reading rooms in districts so that students could get a better atmosphere to study.

Besides all basic facilities, wi-fi services should also be provided there, he said.

Dilapidated school buildings should be repaired at the earliest, the chief minister said.

“Make a plan for a separate residential school for physically challenged students. Such schools should have facilities for sports, music and physical education so that their talents could be sharpened,” the CM directed the officials. PTI SAN 3/8/2022 NN NN