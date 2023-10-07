Jharkhand reports 70 fresh cases of dengue

Ranchi, Oct 7 (PTI) Jharkhand reported 70 fresh cases of dengue, an official said on Saturday.

According to a bulletin of the health department, blood samples of 373 people were tested and of those, reports of 70 turned positive on Friday.

Jharkhand's Giridih district recorded the highest number of 33 cases, while East Singhbhum and Deoghar reported 16 and 12 cases respectively. On Friday, the dengue cases were reported from six districts out of 24 in Jharkhand.

The state has registered 1,827 dengue-positive cases from January this year till October 6, while six persons have lost lives due to the disease during the period.

All six deaths were reported from East Singhbhum district, the health department official said.

Blood samples of 15,661 people have been tested during the period, he said.

Similarly, blood samples of 59 people were tested for Chikungunya on Friday, and all turned negative, the report stated. PTI SAN SAN RG