Jharkhand: Restaurant owner shot dead for serving non-veg biryani to vegetarian customer

Ranchi, Oct 19 (PTI) A 47-year-old hotel owner in Ranchi was shot dead after a vegetarian customer was allegedly served non-veg biryani, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday after a customer sought vegetarian biryani from the hotel located on Kanke-Pithoria Road and left after taking the parcel but returned after some time along with some others complaining that he was, instead, served non-veg biryani, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Praveen Pushkar said.

The restaurant owner, identified as Vijay Kumar Nag (47), was having food at a table, when one of the assailants opened fire at him and a bullet hit his chest. He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital, he said.

The deceased was a resident of Bhittha in Kanke police station area.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Police are conducting raids at multiple locations to arrest them, he said.

"Irate locals on Sunday morning blocked the Kanke-Pithoria Road for some time demanding action against the culprits. The blockade was later lifted after we assured them that the assailants would be nabbed soon," Kanke police station officer-in-charge Prakash Rajak said.

He said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether any other motive was behind the incident. PTI RPS RPS ACD