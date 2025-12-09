Jharkhand: Retired bank official loses Rs 51 lakh in digital arrest fraud

Koderma (Jharkhand), Dec 9 (PTI) A 62-year-old retired bank official was duped of Rs 51 lakh through digital arrest fraud in Jharkhand's Koderma district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Suresh Prasad Gupta, a resident of Koderma town. The matter came to light on Tuesday after BJP MLA Neera Yadav raised it in the state assembly.

Koderma police station in-charge Vikas Paswan said, "The victim on December 3 lodged a complaint, according to which, cybercriminals called him up on December 2 and claimed that an illegal transaction of Rs 6.2 crore had been detected in a newly opened bank account linked to his name." Subsequently, the fraudsters forced Gupta and his wife to disclose all their financial details. When he hesitated, they threatened him with immediate arrest and issuance of warrants, the officer said.

Due to fear of being implicated in the case, the victim transferred a total of Rs 51 lakh through RTGS to an account located in Madhya Pradesh, another officer said.

Police have registered a case under sections of the IT Act and BNS, and an investigation is underway.