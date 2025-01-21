Jharkhand Revenue minister asks officials to develop software to curb land disputes, corruption

Ranchi, Jan 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Land and Revenue minister Deepak Birua asked officials to develop advanced software to curb land-related disputes and corruption, a statement said on Tuesday.

The department officials have been directed to put a stop to re-applying for deeds on the same land in a bid to prevent the creation of fake deeds and halt illegal mutations, it said.

The minister expressed concern about corruption stemming from fraudulent deeds.

"When someone applies for a deed, they are given a unique deed number. However, minor discrepancies in the document are used as ground for cancellation of the deed. Days later, the same deed number is re-applied for by manipulating the unique number, thereby promoting corruption. This practice is also contributing to the growing number of pending mutation cases," Birua said, according to the official statement.

The minister directed the officials to develop advanced software that would help block the re-application of a deed.

"This initiative is expected to reduce the number of pending mutation cases across various regions and will make it easier for land department staff to resolve other land-related matters," it said. PTI SAN SAN RG