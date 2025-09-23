Jharkhand: Rs 1.64 cr in cash, 2.2 kg gold robbed in Madhupur bank heist

Deoghar, Sep 23 (PTI) A total of Rs 1.64 crore in cash and 2.2 kg gold were looted in the bank robbery in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Tuesday.

A branch of the HDFC Bank on Rajabari Road in Madhupur was robbed by six armed men on Monday afternoon, they said.

Madhupur SDPO Satyendra Prasad told PTI that two teams have been formed to nab those behind the incident.

"We are working on leads based on intelligence inputs and technical surveillance. We hope to nab the culprits soon," he said.

State Health Minister Irfan Ansari, who owns the building where the bank is located, also visited the premises during the day. He assured the bank officials that the police would soon arrest those involved in the crime. PTI CORR ANB SOM