Jharkhand: Rs 38 lakh cash seized after assembly poll announcement

Ranchi, Oct 17 (PTI) Cash to the tune of around Rs 38 lakh has been seized in Jharkhand after the announcement of assembly polls, an election official said on Friday.

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

"Cash to the tune of about Rs 38 lakh has been seized in the state post announcement of assembly elections here. This includes seizure of Rs 17.60 lakh by the state police department," the official said.

Besides, the state excise department has seized Rs 8.72 lakh and state Goods and Services Tax/Commercial Tax Department has seized Rs 7.26 lakh in addition to Rs 4.1 lakh seized by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the official added.

The maximum amount of Rs 16.53 lakh was recovered from Palamu, followed by Rs 9.65 lakh from Ranchi, Rs 4.76 lakh from East Singhbhum and Rs 1.60 lakh from Giridih, the official added.

Filing of nomination papers for 43 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand going to polls on November 13 in phase one will begin on Friday, another election official said.

A total of 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities (PwD), third gender and senior citizens over 85 years of age, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections. PTI NAM ACD