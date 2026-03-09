Jharkhand: Saras fair starts at Morabadi ground in Ranchi

Ranchi, Mar 9 (PTI) The 'State Handloom and Saras Fair 2026' began at Morabadi Ground here on Monday and will continue until March 20, officials said.

It was inaugurated jointly by Jharkhand labour, employment, training and skill development minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav and rural development and panchayati raj minister Dipika Pandey Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said Jharcraft and other institutions have taken upon themselves the responsibility of providing maximum employment opportunities to weavers in the state.

"Jharcraft will continue to organise such programmes at regular intervals in the near future," Yadav said.

"This fair provides an important platform for the state’s artisans and rural entrepreneurs to showcase their products and connect them to a wider market. As many as 650 stalls have been set up in the fair by artisans and self-help groups from across the country," Singh said.

The minister said that the state government is continuously making efforts to promote handicrafts, handloom, and local products.

"The government is committed to providing these women entrepreneurs with training, markets, technology, and financial support so that their enterprises become even more empowered and Jharkhand emerges as a strong model of women’s empowerment," she added. PTI RPS RPS MNB