Jharkhand: School principal 'thrashes' 50 students for not attending class

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 30 (PTI) Around 50 students of a private school in Bhogu village were allegedly beaten up with a stick by the principal for missing classes on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Based on complaints registered by the guardians on Tuesday evening, the accused was interrogated, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rishab Garg.

Garg said a religious programme was organised in village Khamdih, and the students could not attend classes on Monday as they took part in it.

Further investigation is underway, police said.