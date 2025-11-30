Jharkhand: School teacher arrested for planning to kill mid-day meal cook's husband

Medininagar, Nov 30 (PTI) A para teacher of a government school was arrested, along with three contract killers, for allegedly attempting to kill the husband of the mid-day meal cook of his school in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday.

The teacher, identified as Satyadev Vishwakarma (50), allegedly wanted to have a "relationship" with the cook, but her husband appeared to be a hindrance, they said.

"The cook had often complained to her husband about Vishwakarma's advances. The husband and the teacher previously had arguments and a scuffle over this," SP Reeshma Ramesan said.

The teacher, subsequently, conspired to murder her husband, she said.

"He hired criminals and offered them Rs 40,000. We got a tip-off about the plan. On Saturday night, when the assailants were on the way to the cook's house, police caught them," she added.

The SP said a pistol and two knives were recovered from their possession.

The three assailants were identified as Rajvansh Parhiya (52), Raju Saw (35) and Mantu Kumar Parhiya (33). PTI COR SAN SOM