Jharkhand schools to remain shut from Dec 26-31 due to intense cold

Ranchi, Dec 21 (PTI) All government and private schools in Jharkhand will remain closed from December 26 to 31 due to a cold wave-like situation in the state, an official notification said on Thursday.

The minimum temperature hovered between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night. Garhwa recorded the state's lowest temperature at 6.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Daltonganj at 7.9 degrees Celsius.

State capital Ranchi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius. Ramgarh registered 8.5 degrees Celsius, Bokaro 8.5, Chaibasa 8.6 and Jamshedpur 10.7 degrees Celsius.

"In view of increasing effect of cold wave in the state, all categories of government, non-government aided/unaided including minority schools and all private schools running in the state will remain closed from December 26 to December 31," according to a notification of the school education and literacy department.

"Keeping in mind the secondary and higher secondary board examinations, the concerned schools may conduct classes from classes 10 to 12 as per the requirement," it added. PTI SAN SAN ACD