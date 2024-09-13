Jharkhand: Second instalment of scheme under which Rs 1,000 per month given to women released

Bokaro, Sep 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday released the second instalment of over Rs 322.50 crore of the JMMSY scheme under which women get Rs 1,000 per month in their bank accounts.

The tranche of the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana (JMMSY) was released from a government function at Lalpania in Bokaro district.

Soren also unveiled 834 projects worth Rs 752.93 crore for Bokaro and Ramgarh districts from the programme.

"We have already released the first instalment of JMMSY. The release of the second instalment started today on the eve of the Karam festival so that women could celebrate," Soren said.

Women of 18 to 49 years get the benefit of the scheme.

Attacking the opposition BJP, Soren claimed it was attempting to pull down his government ever since it came to power in 2019.

"When they failed, they put me behind bars on false allegations," he alleged.

He also alleged that the BJP was trying to poach MLAs and MPs of the ruling coalition in the state.

"They purchase MLAs and MPs just like one buys vegetables from the market," he said, claiming that they however don't have money for the poor.

Soren alleged that with the elections approaching in the state, BJP leaders would visit villages and play communal cards.

"But, people should not worry. Our alliance is strong and we will defeat them in such a way that they will not return to Jharkhand," he said.

The CM said that if he returned to power more welfare schemes would be formulated.

"I promise that I will provide at least Rs 1 lakh to every poor household over the next five years," he said. PTI SAN SOM