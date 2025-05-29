Jharkhand: Second shooter in NTPC officer's murder arrested in major breakthrough

Hazaribag, May 29 (PTI) In a major breakthrough in the murder of the NTPC official in Jharkhand, the suspected second shooter was arrested in Hazaribag, police said on Thursday.

Kumar Gaurav (42), posted as the deputy general manager (dispatch) at NTPC's Keredari coal mines, was shot dead by two gunmen near Fatah More in Katkamdag police station area on March 8.

Mukesh Sao, suspected to be one of the two shooters, was arrested from Base village on Wednesday night. He has already confessed to the crime, police said.

Mintu Kumar Paswan, the other shooter, has already been arrested. Ajay Yadav, who provided firearms to carry out the murder, has also been arrested, they said.

A loaded pistol with two live cartridges was seized from Sao, besides five mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle, they added.

He was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The NTPC officer was killed to spread terror in the coal mine area for extortion, according to police. PTI CORR BS SOM