Jharkhand: Security forces recover arms, ammunition during searches in Giridih district

Giridih, Sep 25 (PTI) Security forces recovered arms, ammunition and materials used for making IEDs during search operations at two different places in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, police said on Thursday.

The operation was carried out jointly by Jharkhand Police and CRPF in Jokai Nullah under Khukhra police station and Chiruabeda under Nimiyaghat police station limits from Wednesday evening till Thursday morning, officials said.

Giridih SP Bimal Kumar told PTI that following a tip-off about the presence of extremists in the two areas, a joint team of district police, CRPF-154 battalion and Cobra-203 battalion was formed to carry out search operations.

"Though we could not find any extremists in any of the locations, our bomb detection and disposal squad recovered arms and ammunition and materials used for making IEDs," the SP said.

The recovered arms and ammunition include one self-loading rifle (SLR), one rifle, 113 live cartridges and two magazine pouches.

"In the hilly area of Chiruabeda, our team recovered 700 metres of codex wire, 23 pieces of detonators, two boxes of M-seal (glue) and five steel containers which are used for preparing IEDs to target security personnel," Kumar added. PTI CORR ANB MNB