Jharkhand: Security forces thwart Maoist bid to block voter access to polling booths in Singhbhum

Chaibasa, May 13 (PTI) Security forces on Monday thwarted an attempt by Maoists to obstruct voter access to polling booths by felling a tree and blocking a road leading to remote Sonapi and Morangponga areas of West Singhbhum district, officials said.

"We received reports of Maoists blocking a road with a felled tree near Sonapi to hinder voters from reaching booth numbers 24 and 25 in Chotanagar police station area, which collectively accommodate 1,522 voters. We ensured that voters were able to cast their ballots, resulting in a turnout of 50.94% and 15.43% respectively in these two booths by 10:30 am," West Singhbhum deputy commissioner and district election officer Kuldeep Chaudhary told PTI.

Over the past few days, the Election Commission had dispatched polling parties via trains and helicopters in Maoist-hit Singhbhum region, many areas of which are set to witness polling for the first time or after several decades.

Polling to Singhbhum ST seat, which is also home to Saranda, Asia's densest Sal forest and one of the worst-hit Maoist zones in the country, saw 26.16 per cent voting till 11am, officials said.

Polling parties and materials were air-dropped in 126 polling stations in Singhbhum, the officials said and added that apart from that, about 100 polling parties were dispatched via a special train from Chakradharpur to Rourkela.

Upon reaching their destinations, namely Manoharpur, Jaraikela, and Posaita stations, they continued their journey on vehicles and foot to reach their assigned polling stations.

"In order to conduct free and fair polls, we are live tracking EVMs and polling parties through GPS-enabled vehicles," Chaudhary said, adding adequate security arrangements have been made and central forces including BSF and CAPF have arrived at Chakradharpur.

The Election Commission in a post on X earlier shared pictures, dispatches of polling parties and materials through train and said, "We are ready! Are you ready too. Polling parties in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand getting dispatched to their polling centres through special trains." "Taking to the skies for democracy: Polling teams winging it to Jharkhand's remote corners. Ensuring Each Vote!," the EC wrote in another post.

"We are committed to ensuring that no voter is left out... we have identified many areas where polling will be conducted for the first time or after nearly two decades as these locations were badly affected by Maoist insurgency," the EC said.

Polling stations such as Middle School, Nugdi, and Madhya Vidyalaya, Borero, are witness voting for the first time this election, the DC said.

"In certain regions, polling parties trekked for 4-5 km. Our objective is to ensure comprehensive coverage, leaving no area untouched this time," Chaudhary said.

Thalkobad and around two dozen other villages were earlier dubbed as "liberated zones" but the administration succeeded in establishing its presence through massive operations by security forces, including Operation Anaconda. A total of 15 new camps of security forces have been established in the region.

Singhbhum, a reserved constituency for Scheduled Tribes, boasts 14.32 lakh voters, with 7.27 lakh being women.

Geeta Kora, the incumbent MP and spouse of former chief minister Madhu Koda, has been nominated by the BJP, while MLA Joba Manjhi represents the INDIA bloc. Kora, formerly the sole Congress MP from Jharkhand, recently joined the BJP.

Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency comprises six assembly constituencies — Seraikela, Chaibasa, Majhganon, Jagnathpur, Manoharpur, and Chakradharpur.

Apart from Seraikela, located in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, the remaining segments fall within West Singhbhum district.

Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand are set to occur over four phases on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 11 seats, with its ally AJSU securing one. Both the JMM and Congress also secured one seat each. PTI NAM MNB