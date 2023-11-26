Jharkhand: Security personnel demolish Maoist bunkers, hideout, defuse IED

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Nov 26 (PTI) Three bunkers and a hideout of the outlawed CPI(Maoists) were demolished and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was defused by security personnel during anti-naxal operations in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Security personnel comprising CRPF, COBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar and district police conducted the operation in naxal-hit areas of Tonto and Goilkera since Saturday, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said in a statement.

During the operation, a 5kg IED was defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot. They also demolished three bunkers and a hideout of the rebels in the forests of Tilaibera and Rajabasa, the statement added. PTI BS MNB