Jharkhand seeks agricultural varsity, more expressways at pre-budget meet

Ranchi, Dec 21 (PTI) Jharkhand has urged the Centre to set up an agricultural university in Palamu district, besides more expressways to boost connectivity with major metro cities in the region, officials said on Saturday.

State Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore made the demands at the pre-budget consultation meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday, they said.

An agricultural university in drought-prone Palamu will encourage more farming and generate employment opportunities for the youth, the minister said in a release.

Kishore also demanded a tribal university, and a medical college and hospital in Gumla district.

Besides, he sought the creation of a tourist circuit connecting Betla, Garu, Mahuadanr and Netarhat in the Palamu division, and construction of expressways for Ranchi-Kolkata and Ranchi-Patna, the release added.

The Budget for 2025-26 is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2025. Finance ministers of all states attended Friday's meeting with Sitharaman. PTI SAN RBT