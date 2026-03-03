Jharkhand self-help groups produce herbal gulal for Holi

Ranchi, Mar 3 (PTI) Government-backed self-help groups (SHGs) in Jharkhand's Simdega have produced herbal gulal using natural ingredients this Holi.

Women associated with the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) in blocks such as Thethaitanger, Kersai and Jaldega are marketing the product under the 'Palash' brand.

Simdega Deputy Commissioner Kanchan Singh said promoting local products would provide economic support to rural women while strengthening the district's economy.

"Celebrating a safe and environment-friendly Holi is the responsibility of all of us. People should use the herbal gulal made by the self-help groups," she said.

The herbal gulal is prepared by extracting colours from flowers and plants such as palash, turmeric, beetroot and spinach using traditional methods, officials said.

The material is dried in shade, powdered and sieved to produce the final product. No chemicals are used, making it safe for the skin and environmentally friendly, they said.

JSLPS has been promoting herbal gulal for the past three to four years, particularly in response to concerns over allergies and skin problems caused by synthetic colours, they added.

The product is being sold through malls, temporary stalls and retail outlets across several districts.

JSLPS CEO Ananya Mittal said hundreds of women have received training in preparing eco-friendly colours.

This year, SHGs in districts such as Ranchi, Simdega, Hazaribag, Koderma, Ramgarh, Palamu and Pakur are producing herbal gulal, she said.

A 100-gram packet is priced between Rs 30 and Rs 60, while a 250-gram pack costs between Rs 90 and Rs 120, making it affordable, officials said.

Devanti Devi, a member of the Champa Aajeevika SHG in Simdega, said she is among 10 women producing organic 'gulal' this time with an initial investment of Rs 2,500.

"Since joining the SHG, we no longer face difficulty in running our household. We now have employment opportunities throughout the year," she said.

Another member, Romala Dungdung, said the preparation process requires patience and care.

"The gulal is not dried in direct sunlight as that causes the colour to fade. It is dried in shade for about five days. With proper training, each woman can earn up to Rs 10,000 in a season," she said.

Under JSLPS, 83,831 rural women in Simdega district are linked through 7,660 self-help groups, an official said.

More than Rs 20 crore in livelihood credit has been extended to 6,822 groups, he said. PTI RPS SOM