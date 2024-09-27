Jharkhand sets up 3-member panel to probe allegations of malpractice in recruitment drive

Ranchi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) on Friday set up a three-member committee to probe the allegations of malpractices in the recruitment examinations it conducted last week for the appointments in the state government, an official said.

The committee headed by JSSC secretary Sudhir Kumar Gupta would submit its report in a week, he said.

"In light of a letter from the secretariat of the governor and complaints of candidates, we have decided to set up the committee. It will investigate the allegations made by the students and submit its report," Gupta told PTI.

The JSSC conducted the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) across 823 centres on September 21 and 22. Mobile internet services were suspended during the period of the examination on both days to prevent any malpractice.

However, a large number of candidates protested on Thursday near the JSSC office in Ranchi, alleging malpractices in the exam.

Taking cognisance of the students' complaints, Governor Santosh Gangwar had asked the commission to look into the matter.

Welcoming the JSSC's decision, leader of the opposition Amar Bauri said, "I hope that the committee will stand by the truth and submit a report in the interest of the students!" On the allegation of the malpractices, CM Hemant Soren said attempts were being made to malign his government.