Jharkhand: Seven arrested, brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized

Ranchi, Nov 5 (PTI) Seven people, including two women, have been arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh has been seized in separate incidents in Ranchi, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off that some drug peddlers were transporting brown sugar from Bihar's Sasaram for distribution in Ranchi, an operation was launched and a woman was arrested at New Market auto stand here around 10.15 pm on Tuesday and 92.46 gm of brown sugar was seized from her possession, Superintendent of Police (City) Paras Rana said.

"Based on inputs provided by her, three of her associates were nabbed... In all, 140 gm of brown sugar and Rs 2.76 lakh in cash were seized from the possession of the four arrested persons," he added.

In another operation, three alleged peddlers were arrested near a power station in Mesra police station area and 12.13 gm of brown sugar, Rs 3,900 in cash, five mobile phones and an electronic weighing machine were seized from their possession, police said.

All the accused hail from different parts of Ranchi. Three of the seven arrested persons have criminal antecedents, they added. PTI RPS RPS ACD