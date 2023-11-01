Jharkhand: Seven police personnel among 12 injured in clash over land in Garhwa

Garhwa, Nov 1 (PTI) Twelve people, including seven police personnel, were injured in a clash over a plot of land in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Wednesday, an officer said.

Officials went to Bahiyar village in Ramna police station area to get the possession of the plot for one Premnath Oraon following a court order, SP Deepak Kumar Pandey said.

When the measurement of the plot started, a section of the villagers attacked the police team, he said.

"They hurled stones, in which seven police personnel were injured. A person was detained in connection with the case, and he is being interrogated," Pandey said.

Five locals were also injured as police retaliated following the attack, officials said, adding that the situation has been brought under control and additional forces have been deployed.

All the injured persons were admitted to the Sadar Hospital for treatment, they said. PTI CORR SAN SAN SOM