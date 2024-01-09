Jharkhand: Several vehicles torched by suspected Maoists near bauxite mine

Gumla (Jharkhand), Jan 9 (PTI) Suspected Maoists set ablaze several vehicles parked near a bauxite mine in Gumla district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night, when seven vehicles, including dumpers and trucks, were torched near the Serangdag bauxite mine in Ghagra community development (CD) block, a senior police officer said.

“A search operation has been launched to nab the miscreants, who are believed to be members of a Maoist outfit,” he said.

The demand for ‘levy’ (extortion) is likely to be the reason behind the act, the officer said.

Security has been bolstered in the area following the incident. PTI CORR BS RBT