Jharkhand: Severe heatwave continues, Daltonganj sizzles at 45.6 deg C

Ranchi, Jun 12 (PTI) Severe heatwave continued unabated in various parts of Jharkhand on Wednesday with Daltonganj registering a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather department issued a red alert for severe heatwave in northwest and southeast parts of Jharkhand till June 14.

"A red alert for severe heatwave has been issued for parts of Garhwa, Palamu, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum till June 14. An Orange alert for severe heatwave has been issued for parts of Chatra and Latehar. Other parts might experience heatwave-like conditions,” the officer in charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, said.

While heatwave prevailed in Chatra, Latehar, Ranchi and Ramgarh districts on Wednesday, severe heatwave prevailed in parts of Garhwa, Palamu, Saraikela-Kharswan, East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum districts.

The maximum temperature recorded in Daltonganj was 45.6 deg C, 6.4 notches above the normal, on Wednesday, while Jamshedpur town registered 44 deg C, 6.9 deg C above the normal.

Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, once known as the summer capital of undivided Bihar, registered a temperature of 40.2 deg C, 4.8 degrees above the normal.

Garhwa and Saraikela simmered at 45.3 deg C and 44.1 deg C respectively, while Ramgarh recorded 43.7 deg C, Bokaro 43.1 deg C, and Baharagora and Latehar recorded 42.2 deg C each.

In view of the severe heatwave conditions in the state, all schools in Jharkhand have been closed till June 15.

An order issued by the School Education and Literacy Department on Tuesday said in the wake of the extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state, all schools, including the private ones, operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 15.