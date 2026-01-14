Jharkhand: Shop owner files police complaint over 'extortion money' demand by Dubai-based gangster

Medininagar, Jan 14 (PTI) A shop owner in Jharkhand’s Palamu district has filed a police complaint, claiming that a Dubai-based gangster demanded Rs 1 crore as extortion money from him, officials said on Wednesday.

The complainant, who operates a cloth shop in the district, said he received a call on WhatsApp from an international mobile number, demanding the sum, they said.

“We have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter following the complaint on Tuesday,” said Jyoti Lal Rajwar, in-charge of the Town police station. PTI CORR RPS RPS RBT