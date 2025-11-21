Jharkhand should not be known for 'Jamtara cybercrime' but as centre for security education: Guv

Ranchi, Nov 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Friday said the state should not be known for "Jamtara cybercrime" but as a centre for security education.

Addressing the first convocation of Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University here, Gangwar, who is chancellor of state universities, said the institution has a vital role in preparing trained manpower to combat rising cyber offences.

"Jharkhand should not be known in other parts of the country for Jamtara's cybercrime, but rather as a strong centre for security education. Youth trained at this university will play a crucial role in containing cybercrime in the state and in the process set a role model for other states," he said.

Jamtara district has often been described as the country’s “phishing capital” for its prominence in online scams and has even inspired a popular web series.

Gangwar said the first convocation of any university is not only an academic milestone but also reflects its ideology, achievements and the trust placed in it by society.

"Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University is today writing an important chapter in its history," he noted.

The governor noted that the foundation stone of the university was laid by late Manohar Parrikar, former defence minister, who embodied simplicity and hard work.

"The purpose of establishing this institution was not merely to establish an academic institution, but to develop a learning centre that could inculcate discipline, security vision, scientific thinking, and administrative efficiency in the youth," said Gangwar.

"Proficiency in areas such as cybersecurity, forensic science, criminal psychology, police management, intelligence analysis, and disaster management is a necessity today," he said.

He stated that the future of the country lies in the hands of youth, and they will play a crucial role in building a developed India @ 2047.

The governor expressed hope that in the coming years, the varsity will establish itself as a model institution in the fields of digital security, cyber forensics, internal security, and technical training.