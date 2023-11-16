Jharkhand: SI among two cops injured in group clash

Godda (Jharkhand), Nov 16 (PTI) Two police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were injured in brick-batting during a clash between two groups in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place during an idol immersion procession at Pathra Chowk in Town police station area on Wednesday night, a police officer said.

The two groups, belonging to the same community, indulged in brick-batting as a police team reached the spot to bring the situation under control, he said.

Both groups attacked the policemen and also damaged police vehicles, SP Nathu Singh Meena said.

Town police station officer-in-charge Madhusudan Modak suffered minor injuries, while sub-inspector Umesh Modi sustained head injuries, he said, adding the SI was treated at a hospital.

Meena said the incident was a fallout of a dispute between residents of two villages over a piece of land.

Three FIRs have been lodged in this regard and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits, he added. PTI COR BS ACD