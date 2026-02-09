Jharkhand: Singhbhum chamber plea to start regional air services from Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Feb 9 (PTI) Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Manav Kedia on Monday urged Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu to develop an airport and start air services from Jharkhand's industrial hub Jamshedpur.

In a letter to Naidu, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Tata Steel CEO & MD TV Narendran, Kedia said the historic and economically significant city, which is over 100 years old, still lacks a commercial airport.

"Jamshedpur is considered Jharkhand’s financial and industrial capital but is deprived of air connectivity, forcing citizens, industrialists, business communities, government officials and students to travel to Ranchi or Kolkata to catch flights," the SCCI president said, adding that it was not only arduous, but against the concept of Viksit Bharat and ease of doing business.

Referring to the stalled construction of Dhalbhumgarh airport in Ghatsila sub-division of East Singhbhum district, Kedia pointed out that the former Civil Aviation Minister of State Jayant Sinha and former Chief Minister Raghubar Das had laid the foundation of the airport in 2019 following a MuU between the Airports Authority of India and the state government.

However, the project was remained stalled for last six years due to objection related to forest and environment issues, he said.

Suggesting a practical alernative to address the problem, Kedia said the regional air services could be started from Tata Steel-owned Sonari airport immediately with minor reform.

At present, Turboprop aircraft such as HAL DO-228 can be operated to improve the daily air connectivity from Jamshedpur to Kolkata and other cities till the construction of a permanent airport, he claimed. PTI BS MNB