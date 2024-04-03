Jharkhand: Six from Bihar arrested with 53 kg of ganja

Jamshedpur, Apr 3 (PTI) Six people from Bihar have been arrested and 53 kg of ganja has been seized from their possession in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed a person hailing from Bihar's Vaishali district at Mango Bus Stand in Jamshedpur and seized 7 kg of cannabis from his possession on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (City) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat told reporters.

Based on inputs provided by him, police nabbed five others from a Bihar-bound bus on National Highway 33 and seized 46 kg of ganja from their possession.

The accused used to procure ganja from Bolangir district of Odisha and distribute it in various parts of Bihar, the SP said, adding the total value of the seized contraband was Rs 8 lakh.

The five other arrested people hail from Bihar's West Champaran, Patna and Vaishali districts. PTI BS ACD