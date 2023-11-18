Jharkhand: Six killed as SUV hits roadside tree

Giridih (Jharkhand), Nov 18 (PTI) At least six people were killed and three others, including two children, were injured after an SUV carrying them hit a roadside tree in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place in Baghmara in Mufassil police station area around 3 am on Saturday when the vehicle carrying nine people was returning from a wedding ceremony.

Mufassil police station in-charge Kamlesh Paswan told PTI, "Five people died on the spot, while the injured were taken to Sadar hospital for treatment. From there, one seriously injured person was referred to Saheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment." The condition of the two children, who were injured in the accident, was stated to be stable, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sagir Ansari (31), Md Yusuf Miyan (72), Imtiyaz Ansari (47), Subhan Ansari (31), Yakub Ansari (62) and Aftab Ansari (35).

Giridih Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Singh said the car occupants had come from Thoria village in Birni police station area to attend the function at Tikodih, around 40 km away, and were returning home when the accident happened.

"The driver might have dozed off," he said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI SAN CORR SAN ACD