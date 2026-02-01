Jharkhand: Six parked buses gutted in fire at inter-state terminus in Ranchi, none injured

Ranchi, Feb 1 (PTI) At least six parked buses were gutted in a major fire at an inter-state terminus in Ranchi on Sunday afternoon, police said.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident that took place in Khadgarha in the Lower Bazaar police station area, an officer said.

The fire erupted in a broken-down bus and rapidly spread to other vehicles parked side-by-side, he said.

"No casualty was reported in the incident as nobody was present in any of the vehicles when the blaze erupted," Khadgarha police outpost in-charge Sunil told PTI.

He said five fire tenders doused the blaze after around two hours of firefighting.

"The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but a short circuit may be a possibility. However, we can reach a definite conclusion only after the investigation is completed," the OC said.

The CCTV footage will be examined to determine the reason, he added. PTI RPS RPS ACD