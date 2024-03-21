Jharkhand: Six persons injured after being hit by truck

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Mar 21 (PTI) Four girls and two women, who were out for their routine morning walk, sustained injuries after being struck from behind by a sand-laden truck in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district around 6am on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Kheramasih village under Tatijharia police station area, around 130km from Ranchi, police said.

Hazaribag SP Arvind Kumar Singh said two persons, who sustained serious injuries, were referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for advanced medical care.

The remaining four injured persons are currently receiving treatment at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag, he added.

Singh said the truck has been impounded and the driver has been taken into custody. PTI BS SAN MNB