Jharkhand: Soren govt failed to deliver on promises, says BJP

Jamshedpur, Dec 21 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday staged a demonstration in front of East Singhbhum district collectorate in protest against the Hemant Soren-led government's alleged failure to deliver on its promises during its four-year rule.

Advertisment

Led by BJP's Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee chief Gunjan Yadav, hundreds of party workers took part in the demonstration and criticised the state government for its alleged failure to tackle corruption, check loot of mineral resources, prevent crimes against women and pathetic condition of the health sector.

Later, a delegation headed by Yadav submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner addressed to Governor C P Radhakrishnan highlighting four years of failure of the government.

Yadav said people were not only facing problems over lack of basic amenities like road, electricity, health and education, but they were also spending days in an atmosphere of insecurity.

Advertisment

Even policemen were not safe under the present dispensation, he said.

Yadav said the chief minister has defied the law by skipping Enforcement Directorate's summons.

The central agency had sent six summons to Soren for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam but he was yet to depose before it, Yadav said. PTI BS COR MNB