Jharkhand speaker chairs all-party meet ahead of assembly's Budget session

Ranchi, Feb 17 (PTI) Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Tuesday held an all-party meeting and sought the cooperation of all MLAs for the smooth functioning of the House during the Budget session.

The session will be held from February 18 to March 19. The state budget for the 2026-27 fiscal will be tabled on February 24.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav and RJD legislator Suresh Paswan were among those who attended the meeting.

"Several proposals were discussed during the meeting," the CM told reporters.

Yadav said the proposal of advancing the businesses scheduled on February 23 to February 21 was discussed.

"The civic polls are scheduled on February 23. Final decision on the proposal will be taken during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Wednesday," he said.

Marandi said more discussion would take place during the BAC meeting.

The speaker expressed hope that the session would be productive and urged MLAs to contribute actively.

Earlier, the speaker chaired a meeting with senior officers to ensure the smooth conduct of the session.

"A high-level meeting with senior officials of various departments was convened to review preparedness and ensure seamless proceedings during the Budget session. All officials have been directed to make necessary arrangements and remain fully prepared," Mahato told reporters after the meeting.

Referring to members' concerns over departmental replies, he said, "Raising questions is a fundamental right of the MLAs. I have instructed officials to provide appropriate and timely responses to the queries raised in the House." Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar and Home Department's Principal Secretary Vandana Dadel were among those present at the meeting.