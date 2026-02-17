Jharkhand speaker chairs meeting with officers ahead of assembly's Budget session

Ranchi, Feb 17 (PTI) Jharkhand assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Tuesday chaired a meeting with senior officers to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Budget session.

The session will be held from February 18 to March 19, during which the state budget for the financial year 2026–27 will be tabled on February 24.

"A high-level meeting with senior officials of various departments was convened to review preparedness and ensure seamless proceedings during the Budget session. All officials have been directed to make necessary arrangements and remain fully prepared," Mahato told reporters after the meeting.

Referring to members' concerns over departmental replies, he said, "Raising questions is a fundamental right of the MLAs. I have instructed officials to provide appropriate and timely responses to the queries raised in the House." Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar and Home Department's Principal Secretary Vandana Dadel were among those present at the meeting. PTI SAN SAN SOM